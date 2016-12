After a busy 2016 that included touring with Kenny Chesney, Sam Hunt is closing out the year by recharging his batteries with a trip to Israel. The “Make You Miss Me” singer posted a few Instagram pics of his trip with gal pal Hannah Lee Fowler, including taking a dip in the Dead Sea and a boat ride.

Check them out.

2016 The Dead Sea A photo posted by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:06pm PST

